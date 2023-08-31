38-year-old Ghaziabad lawyer shot dead in his chamber, FIR lodged

A lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight by two unidentified men while he was having lunch at his office situated in Tehsil premises under Sihani Gate police station of Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place around 1:30 pm when advocate Manoj Chaudhary (38) alias Monu was present in his office at chamber number - 95 inside Ghaziabad Tehsil. Chaudhary was a resident of Govindpuri in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

“Chaudhary was present at the chamber and was having lunch when two masked men came inside and shot in his head. He collapsed on the chair while the assailants fled away from the spot brandishing weapons. Advocates gathered at the spot and police were informed,” said Munesh Tyagi, an advocate.

Following the incident, senior police officials of Ghaziabad Police including DCP Nipun Agarwal and ADCP Dinesh Kumar reached the spot.

“Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused involved in the murder of advocate. They will be caught soon. For this, along with the footage of CCTV cameras, the police teams are also resorting to manual surveillance and other means. Two masked men have been seen on motorcycle,” said Agarwal.

“On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s kin, an FIR has been registered under sections of murder against five men. Preliminary investigations have indicated family disputes as a reason for murder. Investigations covering all the possible angles are being done,” the DCP added.

A senior police officer said that Chaudhary’s sister Sarita was having a constant dispute with her in-laws.

“Sarita’s husband Amit Dagar had opened fire on his family members at their house in Chiranjeev Vihar on the night of 15 January. Due to which the police arrested him and sent him to jail. Sarita had gone to her maternal home and after four months her husband took her back with him. But after a few days again there was a dispute and Sarita again came to her maternal house in June. Since then she has been living in her maternal home,” the senior cop said.

Sarita has accused her husband Amit Dagar and brother-in-law Sachin of murdering his brother. Chaudhary was the only son in the family and has four sisters. The family is in shock after hearing the murder on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has also raised questions on the security and safety of people. In her tweet she wrote: “A lawyer sitting in the chamber was shot dead in Ghaziabad, there is jungle raj, goonda raj in UP, no

one’s life is safe. The Chief Minister says that the criminals fear in UP but on the other hand the courage of the criminals is strong”.