36-year-old man injured in firing incident

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old battery rickshaw driver was injured in a shooting near an akhada in outer north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.



Police said Rajesh Paswan, a resident of F Block, was admitted to Mahavir Hospital and later referred to Dr BSA Hospital and LNJP Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Doctors found a single entry wound on the right side of his face. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Investigation is underway.