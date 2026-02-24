MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > 36-year-old man injured in firing incident
Delhi

36-year-old man injured in firing incident

BY Team MP24 Feb 2026 1:04 AM IST

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old battery rickshaw driver was injured in a shooting near an akhada in outer north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.

Police said Rajesh Paswan, a resident of F Block, was admitted to Mahavir Hospital and later referred to Dr BSA Hospital and LNJP Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Doctors found a single entry wound on the right side of his face. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Investigation is underway.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X