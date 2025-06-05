₹35L robbery in Chandni Chowk: Four arrested after gunpoint heist

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals, including the kingpin, for a daring gunpoint robbery of Rs 35 lakh in Katra Neel, Chandni Chowk. A complaint filed at Lahori Gate Police Station led to the investigation. The accused have been identified as Shekhar (24), Nikhil (22), Tushar (23), and Sahil (21), residents of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The incident occurred around 2 pm on June 2 at the office of complainant Vicky Jain. He and his staff had just opened the premises when they noticed suspicious movement on CCTV. Moments later, two men returned—one fired at the glass gate, forcing entry.

Inside, one assailant held Jain and his employee at gunpoint while the other looted Rs 35 lakh from a cupboard. A case was promptly registered, and a large-scale operation was launched. Multiple teams from Lahori Gate, Kotwali, Special Staff, and other units analysed over 100 CCTV cameras across Katra Neel, Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, and surrounding areas. The suspects were tracked via an auto-rickshaw route through Shahdara and Loni to Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Shekhar’s arrest led to three others being held in the Rs 35 lakh Katra Neel heist. The gang, linked to Tihar inmate Divansh, had conducted prior reconnaissance and used firearms.