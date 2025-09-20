35K artists, 10-km canvas: New high for NDMC as it sets world record

New Delhi: In a historic cultural spectacle, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) orchestrated a record-breaking live painting event under the theme “Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang”. More than 35,000 artists and students gathered at the Kartavya Path lawns to create a 10-kilometre-long canvas, setting a new world record for the largest collaborative painting. The festival, organised in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam and Delhi University, formed part of the Seva Parv celebrations marking the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday. The initiative shattered the previous global record of 5,084 artists, achieved in Panama in 2014, underscoring the scale and ambition of India’s cultural outreach.

The event drew the presence of Union ministers, Delhi’s leadership, MPs. Renowned artists, including several Padma awardees, joined students in painting the vast canvas. The collaborative effort transformed Kartavya Path into a living gallery, a colourful mosaic of dreams. Meanwhile, NDMC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, has escalated efforts to embed Swachhata not merely as an event, but as a sustained culture of service and responsibility. This collaboration was spotlighted during Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, where both issued joint calls to adopt daily cleanliness practices.