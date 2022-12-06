3,595 dengue cases in Delhi with 1,420 in November alone

New Delhi: Despite all efforts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, dengue cases in the National Capital continue to rise. As of 2 December, Delhi recorded a total of 3,595 dengue cases with 1,420 in November alone.



MCD has undertaken a paramount of initiatives to keep dengue cases in check, however, the numbers have been on a gradual rise this year. The civic body has deployed fogging machines, fined anyone who has allowed mosquito breeding spots in their premises, checked and sprayed houses for breeding spots and held awareness campaigns, etc in order to control the spread of dengue in Delhi.

October recorded a total of 1,238 dengue cases in Delhi and September recorded 693 cases. MCD had held several fogging drives across the capital to control dengue. The civic body's official noted that they have also held several awareness programmes so that citizens of Delhi can ensure that there are no breeding spots near them.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in dengue cases this entire year, but no deaths have been reported by the MCD in their reports so far. In 2021, Delhi observed 23 dengue related deaths. Last year, MCD had reported a total of 9,613 dengue cases in the National Capital. The high number of cases in Delhi was a result of late and elongated monsoon in 2021. The civic body in its reports stated that 1,196 were reported in October 2021, 6,739 in November and 1337 in December.

The surge of dengue in the past two years can be blamed on various factors such as the elongated monsoons that the city has previously witnessed and increase in breeding spots over the past years.