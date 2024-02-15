350 new e-buses hit the roads in city

In a ground-breaking initiative aimed at revolutionising public transportation and combating pollution, the Delhi government has rolled out 350 new electric buses onto the streets of the national Capital.

With this substantial addition, Delhi now boasts the highest number of electric buses in the country, totalling 1,650, and ranks third globally.

During the inauguration ceremony held at the Sarai Kale Khan bus depot, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged off these environmentally friendly vehicles, marking a significant milestone in the city’s efforts towards sustainability. Speaking at the event, CM Kejriwal expressed, “Delhi has become the first city in the country with the most e-buses and the 3rd city globally. These buses will help control pollution in Delhi.”

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot reiterated the government’s commitment to combating pollution through sustainable initiatives, emphasizing the importance of electric buses in reducing emissions. “The more electric buses there are on Delhi’s roads, the less pollution there will be,” Gahlot remarked. The deployment of these electric buses is part of a larger strategic plan to transition the city’s bus fleet towards cleaner and greener alternatives. Gahlot outlined the government’s ambitious goals, stating, “Our goal is to include 80 pc e-buses in the bus fleet, and so far we have achieved 22 pc of the target.”

These newly-added electric buses will operate on various routes across Delhi, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for commuters. Equipped with modern amenities such as GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, and other safety features, these low-floor e-buses ensure passenger comfort and security.

Highlighting the impact of electric buses on reducing carbon emissions, Gahlot provided staggering statistics, revealing, “Due to 1,300 e-buses plying on Delhi’s streets, emission of 47,000 tons of carbon dioxide has been reduced so far.”

Furthermore, the government is poised to introduce additional electric buses under the ‘Mohalla Bus scheme,’ aiming to enhance last-mile connectivity and accessibility for residents. Gahlot assured, “In the next 15-20 days, some buses will be deployed under the ‘Mohalla Bus Scheme’ and dedicated to the public.”

Delhi’s stride towards sustainability extends beyond just adding electric buses, the government is actively electrifying bus depots and expanding infrastructure to accommodate the growing fleet of electric vehicles. Gahlot revealed, “Out of 60 bus depots in Delhi, the electrification of 16 has been completed. Our goal is to bring 800 electric buses.”