Around 350 cars at a parking lot in sector 143 of Noida gets completely submerged in flood water as the over flowing Hindon River continues to wreck havoc.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma said that the parking lot was operating illegally. “A private company has built its own unauthorised parking yard in the area located near Hindon River. Ever after the water level started rising, they were given repeated warnings to remove vehicles but they didn’t listen. Normal life has not been affected in any way here and there has been no loss of life,” said Verma.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has rescued over 2,000 people from the villages and colonies along with banks of Hindon River while alert has been created in the area. Loudspeakers are being used to make announcements for people to vacate their houses and shift to safer places.

“A 24*7 rescue operation is underway in the flood affected area. People are being urged not to go near river in any condition. Arrangements of shelter camps have been made with proper facilities. We aim to provide all possible help to the families, ” the DM added.

Meanwhile, Noida authority CEO, Lokesh M, inspected the flood affected areas on Wednesday and directed officials to provide all possible support to the families. He also directed to identify location and shift the animal shelter to some other place so that the rescued animals can be shifted there.350 cars submerged at a parking lot in Noida