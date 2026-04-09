35-yr-old woman’s body found in bed box at PG; three nabbed

New delhi: A 35-year-old woman was found dead, her body stuffed inside the storage compartment of a double bed at a PG accommodation in the Patthar Market area, with three persons arrested in connection with the case.



Police were alerted through a PCR call received at Mangolpuri police station on April 7. Acting swiftly, a team reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The accused have been identified as Surendra alias Bobby, son of Lahori; Joginder, son of Dharmpal; and Deepak, son of Rajender, all residents of Mangolpuri in Delhi.

During the initial inspection, police found that the PG was being run by Amarjeet (31), son of Bhola Sahu, on the third floor of the building.

On entering one of the rooms, officers discovered the woman’s body concealed inside the bed’s storage box.

A preliminary examination revealed strangulation marks around the victim’s neck and an injury on her forehead.

The crime scene was secured and examined by a forensic team, with experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory collecting exhibits and other evidence.

The deceased was later identified as a 35-year-old resident of Mangol Puri. Police inquiries revealed that she was in a relationship with one of the accused.

According to investigators, the woman had arrived at the PG on the evening of April 7 and met the accused at around 4.30 pm. The two entered a room and remained there for nearly an hour, as per preliminary findings.

Police said that after the accused left, the PG owner noticed suspicious circumstances. Upon checking the bed box, he discovered the body and alerted the police, following which a case was registered.

An FIR was lodged on April 8 under Sections 103(1), 238(a), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mangol Puri police station.

During the investigation, police arrested the three accused. They are currently being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the woman’s death and the role of each individual.

Further investigation is underway to establish the motive and reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the incident.