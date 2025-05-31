35-yr-old painter arrested for sexual assault of minor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old painter for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Danish (35), a resident of New Kardampuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the case, registered at the Dayalpur Police Station, involved the sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman with intellectual disabilities in the Nehru Vihar area. The breakthrough came after extensive technical surveillance and detailed examination of criminal records.

The incident occurred on April 3, when the victim’s mother reported to police that her daughter had returned home crying after visiting a neighbor’s house.

The victim disclosed that around 1:00 PM, an unknown man lured her into a hall in Gali No. 11, Nehru Vihar, where he removed her pants and touched her inappropriately.

The assault was interrupted by approaching footsteps, prompting the perpetrator to flee the scene, leaving the girl behind. Given the sensitive nature of the crime and the absence of any clear leads, a special investigative team was formed under the leadership of the SHO Paramvir Dahiya of Dayalpur Police Station.

The team included Sub-Inspectors Shaily Jain and Jugnu Tyagi, Head Constables Sandeep Malik, Pushpendra, Bipin Yadav, Rahul, and Constables Gulfam and Amit. Their efforts were supervised by ACP Gokalpuri, Deepak Chandra.

With no eyewitnesses and limited information, the team launched an exhaustive technical investigation.

They analyzed CCTV footage from over 250 cameras in and around the area to piece together the suspect’s movements. A still image of the suspect was obtained, but his identity remained unknown.

To further narrow down the suspect, the team scrutinized criminal dossiers of individuals involved in similar crimes over the past five years. A detailed investigation helped identify a suspect matching the CCTV footage. The man, Danish, a painter, was apprehended and confessed after sustained questioning. Police later discovered he had a prior record, including a case at Jafrabad Police Station.