35-year-old man killed over Rs 1,500 dispute; friend arrested

Noida: The body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from a drain in Sector 64 on Thursday morning. Police said he was allegedly murdered by a friend following a dispute over Rs 1,500 and the body was later dumped in the drain.

Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi identified the deceased as Rahul Kumar, a daily wage labourer who lived on the footpath.

The body was spotted by a passer-by, who alerted the police.

During interrogation, the accused, Ravindra (30), a native of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, allegedly confessed to attacking Rahul with a stone after an argument over the money escalated.

He then pushed the body into the drain, police said.

Locals reportedly noticed Ravindra attempting to conceal the body and informed the police, leading to his arrest. He has been sent to jail.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both men were daily wage labourers who slept on footpaths and were allegedly addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Forensic teams examined the spot, collected evidence, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said no identity proof was found on the deceased and efforts are under way to trace his family. Further investigation is in progress.