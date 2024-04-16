35-year-old man found dead in west Delhi park, alleged murder

NEW DELHI: An unidentified man was found dead by the team of the Delhi Police under mysterious circumstances at Jheel Park in the Punjabi Bagh area on Monday morning. The police were informed about the incident through a PCR call at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station.



The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar (35), son of Maiku, a resident of Badhmara, Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, a distress call was made at approximately 7:45 am, alerting Delhi Police to the presence of a dead body in the park. The first responders, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime Team, were promptly dispatched to the scene to gather crucial evidence.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered the body showing signs of violence, raising immediate concerns of a homicide.

The deceased was quickly identified through a tattoo on his right hand that bore the name of his village, leading police to contact the village headman in Badhmara. This identification helped to confirm the identity of the victim.

Further details provided by the police indicated that Kumar’s body had been sent to SGM Hospital for preservation and autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death and gather more evidence pertinent to the murder investigation.

The initial investigation suggests a strong possibility of murder, prompting the authorities to file an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC, which pertains to murder.

The motive behind the killing and the identification of potential suspects are currently under vigorous examination by the Delhi Police. Local sources and park visitors expressed shock and concern over the security in the area, which is frequented by families and morning walkers.

The incident has heightened worries about safety in public spaces, prompting calls for increased patrolling and surveillance in the neighbourhood parks.

The police are appealing to the public for any

information that could lead to the apprehension of the culprit(s) involved in this heinous crime.