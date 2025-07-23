35-year-old driver caught for robbing ex-NSG personnel at gunpoint: Police

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of 60 lakh at gunpoint at the residence of retired assistant commandant with the National Security Guard (NSG) in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Alok Kumar Mishra, is a driver of an employee of a civic body, he said, adding that Bhimsen (86), a former NSG recruit and who now runs a jewellery business in the Kinaari Market area, was at his residence on Saturday with his son Sandeep, daughter-in-law Neelam and grandson when the robbery took place. “The incident took place when a man named Sunil knocked on the door of the house and called out the name of a family member. As soon as the door was opened, three masked assailants, armed with weapons, forced their way into the residence,” a senior police officer said.

The intruders started searching for certain documents, and when the grandson tried to intervene, one of the assailants brandished a firearm, tied his hands and gagged him using adhesive tape.

“The suspects then ransacked the house and made away with jewellery and precious stones estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh. They also took away 3,550 dollars in cash,” the officer added.

Before fleeing, the robbers locked the family in the kitchen. Neighbours freed them, and police were alerted. One accused, Alok, has been arrested; multiple teams are probing to nab others.