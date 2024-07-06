33rd Mango Festival kicks off at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

NEW DELHI: The 33rd Mango Festival, organised by Delhi Tourism in collaboration with the Government of Delhi, commenced on Friday at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri.



The festival was inaugurated by Saurabh Bharadwaj, Tourism Minister of Delhi. Niharika Rai, MD and CEO of Delhi Tourism, and Mitali Naamchoom, General Manager of Delhi Tourism, were also present during the inauguration.

With over 500 varieties of mangoes on display, the festival offers visitors a refreshing journey from the orchards to Dilli Haat. The varieties include Langra, Chausa, Rataul, Hussainara, Ramkela, Kesar, Fazari, Mallika, Amrapali, and many others.

The health benefits of eating mangoes, such as lowering cholesterol, skin rejuvenation, preventing heat stroke, and improving vision, add to the allure of the festival.

Mangoes, believed to be indigenous to the Indian Sub-Continent and considered as old as the land itself, are celebrated in this festival. Visitors can witness mangoes ranging from the size of a grape to that of a papaya.

The festival has grown into a major cultural event in Delhi, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

Mango growers from across the country, including Lucknow, Bengaluru, Pant Nagar, Bhagalpur, Saharanpur, Pusa, New Delhi, Muzaffarnagar, and Sitapur, have gathered at the festival to showcase traditional and hybrid varieties of mangoes.

Since its inception in 1987, Delhi Tourism has been hosting the Mango Festival to celebrate the diverse flavours of the “king of fruits.”

Despite the scorching Delhi summer, the arrival of mangoes makes the season bearable. People from all over Delhi flocked to Dilli Haat, amazed by the exotic and varied types of mangoes on display. Mango saplings are also available for sale at the festival.

The Mango Festival will run from 11 am to 9 pm until

July 7. While entry to the festival is free, there is a Rs 20 entry fee for Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. Delhi Tourism is providing a free shuttle service from Tilak Nagar Metro Station to the festival venue.