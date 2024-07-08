33rd Delhi Mango Fest: A feast for mango lovers concludes

NEW DELHI: The 33rd Delhi Mango Festival organised by Delhi Tourism, concluded on Sunday, showcasing about 500 varieties of mangoes from over 14 states.



Maniksha Bakshi, manager at the Mango Festival, shared, “the purpose of this festival is to provide a bridge between the farmers and the urban population, so that people get to know about the crop while the farmers get a platform for business.”

Attractions of the festival included folk dances, band performances, a mango quiz, colourful cultural programs, puppet shows, swings, and the aptly named ‘Saute Hai Daam Kitne Bhi Khao Aam.’

From Karnataka to West Bengal, the mango mandi and exhibition featured mangoes of all shapes, sizes, and names. Apart from Modi Mango and Akbar Khas, including Chun Chun, Phool Pasand, Makkhan, Chanda Wala, Lotus, Rajni, Gola, Novera, Paan, Umar Pasand, Hud Hud, Visnath, Malai Makkhan, Char Yaar, Suhag, Mahabali, Glass, Nayab, Majnu Pasand, Sawan Sutiya, Suhagan, and many more with catchy names were on display.

A mango farmer from Malihabad and member of Society of Conservation of Mangoes, Prashant Kishor, shared his experience, “it’s like naming our children. There are so many amusing names and each has its own story. But each name doesn’t stand for a different variety.” He has been participating in the festival for more than 16 years, travelling from Malihabad to Delhi for just three days with 20 more farmers. “This year, the footfall of visitors is comparatively less. Earlier, I used to grow mangoes of 600+ varieties, but now just around 300,” he added.

A visitor at the Mango festival, Neera Singh, 58, savoured a ‘toffee’ mango, with dozens more stacked beside her. She has attended the Delhi Mango Festival every year for the past 20 years. This year, she brought her grandchild to experience the fest. “Not only is it a delight to enjoy so many varieties of mangoes, but it’s also wonderful to see and talk to the farmers. I have aged hearing the stories behind the names of these mangoes, and I enjoy it,” she shared.

Other participants of the Mango Festival included the Indian Agricultural Research Institute-Karnataka, Indian Horticultural Research Institute, Pusa-New Delhi, Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, Rehman Khera, Lucknow, Earth Mango Society, Malihabad, Bihar Agricultural University, Bhagalpur, Horticulture Directorate, and more.