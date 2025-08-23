331 farmers from Achheja Buzurg receive developed plots: YEIDA

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) allotted the seven percent developed plots to 331 farmers from Achheja Buzurg village, said officials on Friday. The allotment was carried out through a transparent lottery system held at the YEIDA office, in the presence of farmers and senior officials.

The allotment is part of YEIDA’s policy to provide 7 per cent developed residential plots to farmers whose land

has been acquired for development projects.

The plots will be developed by the authority, and physical possession will be handed over to the allottees soon.

According to officials, the land of these farmers was acquired with consent for development purposes under the notified area of YEIDA. The farmers had been demanding their due allotment under the 7 per cent scheme for a long time. After addressing objections and suggestions received during the verification process, YEIDA finalised the list of eligible beneficiaries.

A draw committee was constituted by YEIDA CEO for the allotment process. The committee included Deputy Collector Ajay Kumar Sharma, General Manager Krishna Gopal Tripathi, Rajendra Singh Bhati, and Tehsildar Manoj Kumar Singh. The entire draw process was conducted in a fair and transparent manner, officials confirmed. OSD Shailendra Bhatia said that the list of all eligible farmers has been uploaded on the official YEIDA website for public viewing. He also added that the authority will soon initiate the plot allotment process for farmers from other villages whose land was similarly acquired. This move by YEIDA has brought relief to the farmers of Achheja Buzurg, who had been awaiting their allotments for years. The authority aims to continue such allotments in a phased manner across the region.