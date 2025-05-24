‘33 Arogya Mandirs by May 31’

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to inaugurate 33 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM) across the city on May 31, marking a significant step in the expansion of primary healthcare services.

This is the first phase of an ambitious plan to strengthen the city’s health infrastructure, with each of the 11 districts receiving at least one new AAM. Officials are working against the clock to finalise preparations at these centres by May 27.

The locations of the new centres are spread across the capital, with central and New Delhi each receiving three AAMs, south-east Delhi and west Delhi four each, and south-west Delhi six. Other districts, including north, north-east, Shahdara, and south Delhi, will each have two centres, while East and North-West Delhi will have one. Each AAM will be staffed with a team of around 10, including medical officers, a pharmacist, lab technicians, and support staff.

The project is part of a broader plan to establish 1,139 AAMs throughout Delhi over the next year, with at least one in every assembly constituency. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh emphasised that these centres would provide essential primary healthcare services under the

Ayushman Bharat scheme, which includes the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM).

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a review meeting, highlighted that the Delhi government is actively working on the creation of these centres and the development of 11 integrated public health labs across the city.