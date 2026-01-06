32-year-old dies by suicide at in-laws’ house

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was found dead in an apparent suicide at his in-laws’ residence in the BIW Camp area of Badarpur on Sunday morning, allegedly following a prolonged marital dispute, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajab Singh (32), a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh. Police said they received a PCR call at around 9.05 am on January 4, 2026, reporting a domestic issue at a house in Gautampuri, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Badarpur Police Station.

Police teams rushed to the spot and found Singh hanging from a ceiling fan inside a first-floor room of the house. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Singh had travelled to Delhi to persuade his wife, Pushpa, to return to their matrimonial home after a long-standing dispute. When the family reportedly refused, he allegedly locked himself inside the room.

After repeated attempts to contact him failed, police broke open the door and found him unresponsive.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this stage. Statements of family members, including Singh’s father, have been recorded, and they have denied any suspicion regarding the circumstances of his death.

The body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which relates to inquest proceedings in cases of unnatural death.

Police said the inquiry will help establish the sequence of events and determine whether any external factors were involved. Further investigation is under way, and the final report will be prepared after the post-mortem findings are received.