32 feeder drains flowing into Najafgarh drain to be tapped by January 15

New Delhi: Thirty-two feeder drains flowing into the Najafgarh drain will be completely intercepted and their sewage diverted for treatment by January 15, officials said on Monday. The 57-km Najafgarh drain is the largest drain in Delhi and accounts for around 60 per cent of the wastewater discharged from the national capital into the Yamuna.



The 32 feeder drains, belonging to different agencies such as the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and the Delhi Development Authority, flow into the Najafgarh drain in the 7.5-km stretch between Timarpur and Bharat Nagar.

It is part of the 12-km stretch from Timarpur to Basai Darapur, which will be developed as a waterway for operation of passenger and goods boats in the coming months under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official said.

The interception of the 32 drains is a crucial step in developing Najafgarh drain into a clean water body. Officials said the 2-km stretch of the Najafgarh drain from Timarpur to Mall Road Bridge had been completely cleaned and the works upstream were progressing fast.