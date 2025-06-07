31K JOBS: YEIDA to set up ₹450-cr electronics hub near Noida Airport

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has initiated a significant project to establish an advanced electronics manufacturing hub in Sector 10, adjacent to the forthcoming Noida International Airport. The venture, requiring an investment surpassing ₹450 crore, aims to revolutionise the area’s industrial development by 2028.

The planned electronics cluster, covering 206 acres, aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s strategy to emerge as a premier electronics manufacturing centre. According to officials, the facility is expected to create employment for more than 31,000 individuals, comprising 11,000 direct and 20,000 indirect positions upon completion. YEIDA has begun selecting a consultant to manage the sector’s infrastructure development and implementation. The authority considers the site’s proximity to crucial national infrastructure networks, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and dedicated freight routes, as a significant advantage for attracting investors nationally and internationally. “This project will not only build a robust electronics ecosystem but also boost employment at scale,” said a senior YEIDA official. A 50-acre plot designated for Havells India Ltd will serve as the primary facility. The electrical equipment company plans to invest ₹800 crore in establishing a manufacturing unit for fans, air conditioners, switchgear, cables, and lighting systems. Havells’ initial phase is scheduled for completion by 2026, providing employment to over 1,000 people.

The Central Government’s EMC 2.0 scheme supports the initiative with an approved funding of ₹144 crore. YEIDA will provide more than ₹340 crore from its resources, totalling ₹484 crore in public investment. YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh highlighted the significance of the Centre’s backing for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial aspirations. “With this approval, we will now formally allot the land to Havells and commence development of the entire cluster. This will attract not only electronics manufacturers but also component suppliers and auxiliary units,” Singh said. The remaining 106 acres of industrial space will be subdivided into 66 plots of varying dimensions, including 32 plots of 1,000 sqm, 18 plots of 2,100 sqm, 6 plots of 8,094 sqm, and additional plots ranging from 1,760 sqm to 32,375 sqm. The final 39 acres are designated for essential infrastructure, encompassing internal roads, utilities, and green spaces, as part of a detailed master plan ensuring sustainable development. Construction of YEIDA’s Sector 10 electronics cluster is set to begin soon, with plot allocations underway, marking a major step towards India’s emergence as a global electronics manufacturing hub.