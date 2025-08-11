31-year-old man posing as IAS officer arrested: Police

Gurugram: A 31-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs and transfers, the police

said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash Pathak, was taken into a two-day police remand after being produced in a duty magistrate court today.

Upon receiving information about a resident posing as an IAS officer, the police raided a house in Sector 22A. When a man standing on the second-floor verandah sprinted towards the roof upon seeing them, they nabbed him.

Pathak, a native of Raghuipur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, lived in a rented house in Gurugram.

Multiple fake identification documents including a Home Ministry ID card, three Aadhaar cards, a letter related to the transfer of a an additional inspector, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, a fake arms license, an Ayushman card, a PAN card, a Passport, two seals, six mobile phones, a laptop, a walkie talkie set and a red and blue beacon were recovered from his possession, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered against him at the Palam Vihar station.

Pathak’s car, which had ‘Government of India’ written on the front and the back, was seized as well.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he has only completed the 12th grade. He would extort money from individuals by claiming he could secure jobs or transfers for them, posing as an IAS officer from the Home Ministry and boasting about his IAS rank,” an official stated.

Noting that Pathak committed the fraud to fulfil his desires and those of his family, the official mentioned that a case was registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for cheating by impersonating a fake officer and pretending to be connected with a senior officer.