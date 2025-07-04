31-year-old dies in rehab centre; kin allege beating, FIR registered

Ghaziabad: A 31-year-old patient at a drug rehabilitation centre in Tronica City area of Ghaziabad has died under mysterious circumstances prompting police to register an FIR, said officials. While the young man died on June 11, an FIR was lodged against the rehabilitation center operators on July 1 after the victim’s family alleged that he was beaten to death. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Renu Pahwa, mother of deceased Maninder Singh, said that her son was admitted to ‘Wing of Life’ rehabilitation center in Pavi Sadakpur area of Loni on June 1, 2025. “One Staff member Vikas Gupta had assured proper treatment and swift recovery against which we paid three times the normal fee that they charge. However, my son was administered excessive sleeping medication and wrong treatment,” said Pahwa.

She further said that on June 11 at around 9:30 pm, they received a call informing them that Maninder had been transported to GTB hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition. Upon arrival, we found centre director Dinesh Gupta and staff in the hospital with my son’s lifeless body,” said Pahwa.

Maninder’s elder sister Jyotsna Kaur alleged that he was beaten to death. “We managed to get his post-mortem reports which revealed that there were injury marks all over his body with fractured bones and bleeding ear. We believe that he was beaten badly by the center staff and killed. The FIR has been registered but no arrest has been made so far,” said Kaur.

Meanwhile police said that an FIR under BNS section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to muder) has been registered against Dinesh Gupta and Vikas Gupta, operators of the rehabilitation center. “An investigation into the case is underway and appropriate actions will be taken” a senior police officer said.