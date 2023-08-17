3,000 liquor bottles recovered in I-Day police crackdown

: To ensure a dry celebration on the 77th Independence Day, the West District Delhi Police launched a targeted operation against bootleggers suspected of exploiting the dry day regulations.

The crackdown yielded significant results, recovering approximately 3,000 bottles spanning various brands and capacities.

The operation was carried out as a preventive measure, aimed to tackle the issue of bootlegging in the West District area. Teams, including local informers and patrolling units, were strategically deployed to gather human intelligence and tighten the noose on illegal liquor activities.

The rigorous efforts of the teams culminated in a substantial breakthrough, resulting in the registration of 14 cases under the Excise Act. The recovered contraband comprised a diverse range of alcoholic beverages, including whisky, beer, and locally

produced liquor, showcasing the rampant illegal trade in the region.