300+ foreign nationals arrested for illegal stay

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Dwarka district team apprehended more than 300 foreign nationals in 2025 for staying illegally in the capital, officials said.

Most of those deported were African and South Asian nationals, identified through sustained intelligence-gathering and surveillance by police station teams and specialised units. The Anti-Narcotics Cell led the drive with 109 deportations, followed by Dabri police station with 76 cases. Special Staff teams accounted for 54 deportations, Uttam Nagar police station 48, and Bindapur 40. Additional action was taken by teams from Mohan Garden, Dwarka Sector-23, AATS and Chhawla police station.

All detained individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued deportation orders. They were subsequently shifted to a detention centre pending removal from the country.

According to police data, those deported included 187 Nigerian nationals, 82 Bangladeshis, 26 citizens of Ivory Coast, 17 from Myanmar, 11 from Ghana and 10 from Cameroon. Others were from Senegal, Liberia, Tanzania, Uganda, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Uzbekistan and Benin. The total also included several women and children found to be residing in the city without valid travel documents.

In December 2025, Uttam Nagar police and AATS deported two Nigerian nationals. Police said the operations, supervised by the DCP, were based on intelligence-sharing and warned action against illegal overstayers would continue.