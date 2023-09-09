30-year-old woman beaten to death by husband

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was thrashed to death allegedly by her husband in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area on Friday, police said.

A PCR call was received at 1.15 pm that Salman Jawahar (32) had beaten up his wife Aafreen Naaj and she was lying unconscious, they said.

When a police team rushed to the spot, they found Naaj lying unconscious in a room. She was taken to a

hospital where doctors declared her dead, a senior police

officer said.