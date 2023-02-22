30-year-old man apprehended for trying to rob bank in Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly firing inside a private bank and trying to rob it in northwest Delhi’s Model Town, police said on Tuesday.



The accused, suspected to be a vagabond, reached the bank on Tuesday afternoon and told an official that he wanted to withdraw cash, the police said.

When the official asked him to hand over the cheque, he took out a pistol from his bag and fired in the air.

He later said that he wanted cash, following which the bank staff raised an alarm and informed the police.

A passerby informed police personnel on patrol duty about the firing, they said.

Around 2.40 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a shooting incident in an HDFC Bank branch at Gujrawala in Model Town. A patrolling team reached the branch and overpowered the “armed robber”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Meena said.

The accused was later identified as Raja. A semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, seven live and five empty cartridges were seized from him. Legal action is being taken in this regard, the police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused fired five rounds, aiming at the roof, to commit robbery, they added.