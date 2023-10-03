30-year-old arrested for murder in Govindpuri

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, police said on Monday.



The accused has been identified as Anurag Paliwal, a resident of Govindpuri, they said.

He used to run a temporary tea kiosk near the Kalkaji roundabout and was previously involved in six cases of attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act, the police said.

On Sunday, police got information that a person was stabbed with a knife. After reaching the spot, it was informed that injured Akash had been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared ‘brought dead’, a senior police officer said.

The police recorded the statement of the complainant who claimed that four people attacked Akash with knifes multiple times and fled from the spot, the officer said.

During the investigation, the accused, Paliwal, was nabbed from his residence in Govindpuri. Further investigation is underway to nab his associates who are absconding, the officer said.

Paliwal told the police that he was beaten up by some people a few days ago. He had seen the same people with Akash two to three times.Thereafter, he was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

On Sunday, he was with his friends when they saw Akash on Agarsen Marg. They asked him about the persons who had beaten Paliwal. When Akash refused to tell anything, they stabbed him multiple times before fleeing, police added.