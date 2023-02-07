30 kids rescued in joint operation

New Delhi: The Sahyog Care for You, which is a partner NGO of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, along with Delhi Police, and the labour department rescued 30 children in the Wazirpur Industrial area. The NGO was supported by Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) and as a part of the initiative “Access to Justice” in a joint operation with the Labour Department, SDM Rampura, DCPCR and Delhi Police have rescued 30 children. The children who have rescued in the operation are between the age group of 13 to 17 years and out of which, 4 are girls and the rest are all boys.



The children were forced to work as child labours in shoe-making units, hosiery units, toy manufacturing and steel utensil manufacturing units in the area. An FIR under Sections 370 of IPC, 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 3, 14 of the Child and Adolescent Labour Act and 16,17 and 18 of Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act. The FIR, Covid test and medical have been done under the observation of CWC and the Labour department and SDM.

According to the children, they were made to work for long hours for up to 15 hours a day and paid between Rs150 to

Rs 250 per day and they had to buy food for themselves with their own money. Half of the child labours were trafficked from remote areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Shekhar Mahajan, who is a Secretary General of Sahyog Care for You, said that child trafficking is often linked with lucrative criminal activity and corruption and it is hard to estimate how many children suffer, but trafficking and exploitation is an increasing risk as more children around the world live in conflict.