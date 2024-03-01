3 youths stab 15-yr-old to death

In a fit of rage, three youths stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a park in west Delhi after an altercation between them, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused, all minors, were held by police later in the day. The murder happened on Tuesday in Harit Park in the Inderpuri area. The accused fled the scene after the incident, a senior police officer said.

Police received a call around 9 pm regarding the stabbing of a boy and immediately reached the spot, the officer said.

The injured boy was admitted to Kapoor Medical Centre, Naraina, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

“The victim had sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen,” the official said.

Police said during investigations it was found that victim was known to the attackers and they had an altercation over an issue. The accused are being interrogated, they said.