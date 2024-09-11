3-year-old girl sexually assaulted, accused held

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl child in Rohini’s Jain Nagar area on Monday.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Begumpur Police Station. According to the Police reports, on Monday a PCR call was received at the Begumpur Police Station, reporting the assault. The police immediately reached the scene in Jain Nagar after being informed of the incident by the victim’s mother.

According to the mother,

her 3-year-old daughter had been sleeping on a bed in front of their house when she went missing. After a frantic search, the girl child was found in nearby bushes, where a 25-year-old man was also present. The suspect reportedly fled upon being discovered.

Based on the mother’s statement, a case was registered at the Begumpur Police Station. Charges were filed under Section 65(2) of the BNS Act and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim was taken to BSA Hospital for a medical examination to confirm the assault. The accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody.