3 teens stab 16-yr-old boy to death in Narela

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by three other teenagers following a scuffle in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, police said on Friday.



The incident took place at Jhanda Chowk in Bawana here, they added.

The victim, a resident of Bawana, sustained two stab injuries each on his back and stomach, the police said.

Following the incident, the crime team inspected the spot and collected evidence.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Narela Industrial Area police station.

“Teams have been formed to nab the suspects and ascertain the exact reason behind the scuffle which led to the incident,” a senior police officer said.