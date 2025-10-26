3 suspected criminals caught after encounter

New Delhi: Three men with a history of serious criminal offences were injured in an exchange of fire with police in west Delhi’s Nangloi area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Earlier this week, they fired on a police patrol team in Nangloi while fleeing after a botched burglary attempt, they said.

According to police, around 3.35 am on Saturday, they spotted the suspects near Prem Nagar Crossing following inputs that armed men on a motorcycle were in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

“When the police team signalled them to stop for verification, the trio tried to escape but their motorcycle skidded. They opened indiscriminate fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory action,” he said.

During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs, while Sub-Inspector Yogender and Head Constable Vikas Kumar escaped unhurt as the bullets hit their bulletproof jackets, the officer said.

Firoz alias Sajid (32), Md Kamran alias Shahrukh alias Md Sharif (38) and Osaf Ali (48), all residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, were apprehended after the encounter.