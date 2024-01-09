3 snatchers with knives arrested in 2 separate incidents

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three snatchers in two separate incidents with three button-actuated knives.



The Delhi Police showcased their commitment to curbing snatching, robbery, and auto-lifting incidents in the area under the ongoing “PARAKRAM” operation.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police team from Prashant Vihar Police Station, under the supervision and guidance of DCP Rohini Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, arrested two snatchers.

The arrested accused were identified as Karan alias Bablu (38) resident of Majlis Park, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, and Amit alias Bhola (25) resident of Jahangir Puri, New Delhi.

According to the Police, during routine patrolling, the police team noticed the suspects riding a scooty.

Upon signaling them to stop for a routine check, the suspects attempted to flee.

The police acted swiftly, giving chase, and successfully apprehended the individuals.

A subsequent search revealed two button-actuated knives in their possession, leading to the registration

of the FIR. Both criminals were found involved in many criminal cases in the past. The recovered items include two button-actuated knives and the seizure of a scooty. Further investigation is underway, with the arrested individuals disclosing their intent to commit a crime in the area.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the relentless efforts of the team of the Delhi Police from South Rohini Police Station, as part of the same operation, arrested one snatcher.

The arrested accused was identified as Sachin Kumar (28) resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the criminal was apprehended during routine checking and patrolling in the area. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to planning criminal activities in the vicinity.