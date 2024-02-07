3 snatchers caught red-handed after robbing DU student’s phone

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have nabbed three snatchers red-handed on Saturday when the accused were trying to flee after



snatching a mobile phone from an 18-year-old Delhi University student.

The Emergency Response Vehicle staff of the Delhi Police apprehended the accused while patrolling at Nand Nagri.

The apprehended accused were identified as Sameer (19) and Arshad (18) alias Guddu, both residents of Sunder Nagri, and the third accused was a juvenile.

According to the police, the trio was armed with a knife and accosted a female Delhi University student and her friend near Gagan Cinema in the afternoon.

Threatening the victims with the knife, they snatched a mobile phone from the student before pushing her onto the road and attempting to escape.

The swift action of the Nand Nagri Police Station led to the capture of the culprits after a brief chase on foot.

The police managed to recover two stolen mobile phones, one of which was taken during the recent robbery, a knife, lock-breaking tools, and a stolen motorcycle bearing the number, used in the commission of the crime.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, stating their intent was to fund their addiction to drugs and alcohol.

They also admitted to using the recovered tools for stealing two-wheelers, including the motorcycle found in their possession, which was reported stolen from the Sihani Gate area in Ghaziabad, UP.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC at the Nand Nagri Police Station.