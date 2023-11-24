3 shooters of Bawana, Bambiha gang nabbed after encounter in city

New Delhi: Three sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana and Bambiha gang were arrested near Chhawla village of outer Delhi after a gunfight, police said on Thursday.

The shooters were Rahul, Aman Dahiya, and Jasbir, all of them with a history of crime, police said.

Their arrest came following a murder attempt case filed at Ranhola Police Station of outer district earlier in the year.

According to police, on February 27 around 4.30 pm, a man was sitting with his cousins in their office when three armed men barged inside and fired upon them.

One of them, whose cousin later filed a police complaint, got a gunshot wound and later succumbed during treatment, Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. “The incident was executed for extortion purposes,” he said.

In the wake of the killing, a bounty Rs 1 lakh was announced on any information leading to each shooter, he said.

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a team of Special Cell received information that some wanted sharpshooters of Bawana and Bambiha gang would come to Chhawla area to meet their associates. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Chhawla road,” said Dhaliwal.

He said that at around 12.45 am, a police team spotted three suspects on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop, but the biker attempted a swift U-turn and lost control of it.

When the suspects were asked to surrender, they whipped out their pistols and opened fire, the officer said.

Police fired back and shot Rahul and Aman Dahiya

in the leg. Both were rushed to a hospital.