3 of lift-and-loot gang held, abducted person rescued by Noida police

New Delhi: Noida police have arrested three members from a gang of robbers who used to rob people on gunpoint on the pretext of offering them lift. Police said that three accused were arrested after gun fight while their fourth gang member was



arrested later.

According to the police, their team had been working in order to nab miscreants involved in such acts.

On January 15, Jeganathan Thangaraja, a resident of Noida sector 45, was robbed on the way to Greater Noida after three persons stopped a car near him offering lift. They beat him and took away his belongings like phone and cards. They also asked for UPI id and passwords and then blindfolded him.

Similarly, on January 16, the city police received another complaint from 24-year-old Shivam, who is into marketing. Shivam had boarded the cab from near Amity University and wanted to go to Knowledge Park area. The accused did the same with him. Tied him up and pointed gun at him. He was robbed of

Rs 78,000.

Police said that they received a tip off about the movement of the miscreants on Sunday following which the team surrounded them on the road from sector 44 heading towards sector 96.

“The accused on seeing the police fired on them, however during retaliation three people identified as Yogendra Prasad, a native of Bulandshahr, Sonu and Abhi — both natives of Ghaziabad — were injured in the leg. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Three country made pistols along with live cartridges and around Rs 1.55 lakh were recovered from their possession,” Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida said.

The officer further said that after the car of the miscreants was checked, police found another kiddnaped person from the car.

“The person identified as Sudhir Kumar (25) was tied up and blindfolded inside the car. They had offered him lift from sector 142 and took Rs 1 lakh from him. During interrogation the accused revealed that they are fond of lavish lifestyle and work in a group of three. They revealed the name of their accomplice identified as Arun and he was also nabbed,” the ACP added.