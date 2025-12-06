3 new dog shelters planned in Capital

New Delhi: Amid concerns over stray dog management and public safety, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said it plans

to establish three new dog shelters, with works underway for one in Dwarka, while two

more have been proposed at Bella Road and Bijwasan, officials said.

According to official data, the civic body has so far sterilised and immunised 54,623 stray dogs under the ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, who presented the civic body’s Rs 16,530.50-crore budget for 2026-27 on Friday, announced the plan for dog shelters during a post-budget media interaction.

He said the Dwarka Sector-29 shelter is already under development, while the two other facilities at Bella Road and Bijwasan are in the planning stage.

For housing aggressive, ferocious and rabies-infected dogs, the civic body has identified a three-acre plot in Dwarka, where 1,000-1,500 dogs are expected to be

accommodated, an official said, adding that the two remaining shelters will be developed in upcoming phases.

Besides, the four cow shelters in the city are operating beyond their capacity, so additional cows cannot be shifted there. The civic

body is also planning to establish new cow shelters, the commissioner said.

The measures come in the backdrop of repeated observations by the judiciary directing civic agencies to intensify sterilisation and vaccination, and ensure proper shelters for stray animals to strike a balance between public safety and animal welfare.

The initiative also follows the Supreme Court’s recent scrutiny of stray dog management in Delhi.With agency inputs