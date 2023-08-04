3 nabbed with 332 rolls of Chinese ‘manjha’

New Delhi: Three people have been arrested in two separate cases, leading to the recovery of 332 rolls of deadly ‘Chinese Manjha’ or kite string.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two people for selling the hazardous kite-flying material known as ‘Chinese Manjha’. The police also recovered 300 rolls of this banned material from the suspects. The incident was reported

on Friday. The arrested individuals are Mohd Faizan (22) and Yaman (19), residents of New Delhi. Faizan used to get the dangerous Manjha from Meerut, and Yaman would buy it from him to sell in the market.

In a similar case, the Southwest district police have also arrested an accused identified as Ajay Verma (24), a resident of Palam area. Police recovered 32 rolls of Chinese Manjha from his possession.