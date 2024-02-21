3 nabbed for selling stolen phones after changing IMEI numbers

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested three people, who allegedly used to change the IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones, and later sold them to earn profits, officials on Tuesday said.



The police have recovered 79 snatched, robbed and stolen mobile phones and one high-tech laptop loaded with IMEI changing software from the possession of the accused, they said.

“Small percentage of snatched, robbed or stolen mobile phones are recovered. Where do these mobile phones go? Why is it so difficult to track them even though they have a unique identifier like IMEI?” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. The officer said that teams were formed to investigate the case properly and nab the accused. “A team of the Hari Nagar Police Station on Saturday apprehended one person named Narabjeet Singh (26) and recovered one stolen mobile phone from him,” the DCP said. It was found during investigation that the mobile phone recovered was stolen from the Hari Nagar area, but the IMEI number was found changed, police said.

Singh disclosed during interrogation that his associate Manish (23) was involved in changing IMEI of the (stolen) mobile phones, the DCP said.

“The changed IMEI mobile gets virtually a new identity, making it impossible to detect. At the instance of Narabjeet Singh, accused Manish was arrested and several mobile phones, one laptop loaded with IMEI changing software were recovered. Both told police that another person Molu was involved in selling those mobile phones in the market. We arrested Molu (32) from Tilak Nagar,” he said.

The DCP said the police registered an FIR against the accused and began further investigation into the matter.