3 nabbed for selling stolen high-end cars

New Delhi: In a significant operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has cracked down on an inter-state syndicate involved in the illicit trade of stolen high-end vehicles and arrested three persons, officials said on Monday.



The accused have been identified as Manish alias Harshit (22), Aman Garg (27), and Rupinder Singh (25). Harshit and Aman are residents of Haryana while Rupinder is a resident of Delhi.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP, Crime Branch, stated that the operation was initiated following a confidential tip-off received by Sub-Inspector Anurag Tyagi, which indicated the presence of a gang involved in the sale of stolen high-end vehicles through manipulation of chassis numbers and fraudulent documents.

Under the close supervision of ACP Naresh Solanki, the Crime Branch formed a specialised team comprising officers and constables. Their efforts led to the arrest of Manish alias Harshit in Gurugram, where a Maruti Swift car with fake registration was seized, later confirmed as stolen from KNK Marg Police Station in Delhi, Yadav mentioned.

During interrogation, Manish divulged critical information regarding the syndicate’s operations.

He revealed that he and his associate, Aman Garg, purchased stolen vehicles from Rupinder, an employee of Supreme Carzz Showroom in Dwarka.

The gang would then upgrade the car models using fake registration certificates and other fraudulent documents.

Subsequently, Aman Garg was arrested in Mullana, Ambala, leading to the discovery of two stolen Toyota Fortuners with tampered chassis numbers at Spinny car company, Yadav confirmed.

Rupinder, the third suspect, was traced and nabbed at Supreme Carzz Showroom in Dwarka. During questioning, he disclosed that Amit Gahlawat, the owner of the showroom, was the mastermind behind the inter-state syndicate.

Gahlawat would sell high-end vehicles in the open market with counterfeit documents after altering chassis numbers. Raids were conducted at Amit Gahlawat and his cousin Surender’s hideouts, but both remain at large, the official said.

The accused, Manish alias Harshit and Aman Garg, would book luxury cars for sale online, depositing a booking amount with the owner and obtaining all relevant documents for verification.

They would then purchase similar stolen vehicles from Amit Gahlawat through Rupinder.

These stolen vehicles would later be sold to Spinny Car Company, with manipulated chassis numbers and forged documents matching the ones they had initially used for the online bookings, Yadav said.