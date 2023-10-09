3 nabbed for extortion while posing as Crime Branch cops in Gurugram

New Delhi: The Gurugram Police has apprehended three people accused of impersonation and extortion while posing as Crime Branch officers, on Saturday near IFFCO chowk, Gurugram.

Gurugram Police had received the information about the incident through a complaint registered on Friday at DLF Phase-1 Police Station, Gurugram.

The accused were identified as Rohit (33), a resident of Achra Khurd, Jind, Akshay (24), a resident of Muklan village, Jind, and Rahul (25), a resident of Sikrori, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. The accused Rohit already has a criminal history.

According to the police, the complaint was lodged on Friday by the manager of the liquor store in G-Town that the store’s car driver, who was filling the vehicle with alcohol from Gwal Pahadi, was accosted by three young men who claimed to be officers from the Crime Branch.

The imposters demanded a sum of Rs 10,000 from the driver and issued a stern warning that if they intended to continue transporting alcohol from the location, they would be required to pay Rs 10,000 every month.

The in-charge of the Crime Branch, Sector-31, Gurugram, led an operation with the team of police that resulted in the arrest of the three accused individuals.

During the operation, the police team also seized a motorcycle that had been used by the accused during the extortion attempt.

The arrested individuals are set to appear in court, where further legal action will be determined.