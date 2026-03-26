3 more arrested in Pak-linked espionage racket

GHAZIABAD: Police have arrested three more alleged members of a Pakistan-linked espionage racket accused of sending sensitive information across the border, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 21, including six minors, an official said.

Among those held is Sameer alias Shooter, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and currently residing in Delhi, who is believed to be a key operative in the network. The other two accused are Sameer from Shamli district and Shivraj from Shahjahanpur, now residing in Ghaziabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dhawal Jasiwal said the National Investigation Agency has interrogated the accused, and a charge sheet has been filed in a Ghaziabad court. Police said the racket was allegedly operated from Pakistan by a handler identified as Sardar alias Zoravar Singh. The group is accused of collecting and transmitting photos and videos of security installations, police units and railway stations.

Investigators said the network in India was run by Suhel Malik alias Romeo, who allegedly recruited members and paid around Rs 5,000 per input, routing funds through intermediaries to avoid detection.