3 missing minors rescued from Maha

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued three minor girls, aged 12, 14, and 16, from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon and Nashik districts.

The rescue followed missing persons complaints lodged at K.N. Katju Marg and S.P. Badli police stations in Delhi. The operation, led by the Crime Branch, involved two days of raids and extensive field and technical investigations.

Two sisters, aged 12 and 14, went missing from Rohini on October 16, 2024. Investigations revealed they had been in contact with the suspect

via Instagram.

The AHTU team, comprising Inspector Virender Kumar, Head Constable Anuj, and W/Head Constable Sukanya, traced the suspect using social media analysis and technical surveillance. The girls were rescued from the suspect’s residence in Jalgaon.

A 16-year-old girl, missing since September 1, 2024, was located in Nashik. The suspect had evaded detection by frequently changing locations and SIM cards. After analysing over 30 mobile numbers, the team rescued her following raids in Nashik and Kasara.