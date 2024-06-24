3 members of family die, 3 injured in house fire

Ghaziabad: Three persons, including a woman and her two daughters, were charred to death after their house caught fire due to domestic gas cylinder blast in Tila Mor area of Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Seven family members were inside an under-construction house in Shalimar Garden when a nearby gas cylinder blast ignited a fire. Bagmati (40), Himani (17), and Priyanka (16) died, while Nathuram (55), Mukesh (42), and Ankit (17) sustained injuries and were hospitalised at Delhi’s GTB Hospital.

ACP Siddharth Gautam stated the fire’s cause was welding work by Nathuram’s son-in-law. A spark from the machine might have ignited the fire, investigations suggest.