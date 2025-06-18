₹3 lakh taken for fake rituals, accused held

NEW DELHI: A man posing as an astrologer was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based woman of 3 lakh rupees under the pretext of performing astrological remedies for removing negative energy from her life.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Bhargav (35) resident of Manyavas, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to the police, the arrest followed a detailed investigation triggered by a complaint lodged by the victim on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The victim, a 28-year-old analyst residing in Sant Nagar, Burari, came in contact with the alleged astrologer through an advertisement on Instagram.

Believing in his claims, she reached out via WhatsApp to discuss personal difficulties. The accused then suggested various religious and spiritual rituals, collecting the sum in multiple payments through his bank account.

However, no remedies were ever performed, and the astrologer eventually stopped responding to her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Cyber Police Station North on June 11.

A police team traced Sumit Bhargav to Jaipur using transaction trails and surveillance. He admitted to duping the victim via Instagram using fake spiritual claims. A phone and bank account were seized. He was served notice under Section 35(3) of BNSS. Investigation continues.