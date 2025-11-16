3 killed, two children seriously injured in Gr Noida road crash

Greater Noida:Three people, including a woman, were killed while two children were seriously injured in a major road accident on Sunday morning near Banarsi village on the Dankaur–Sikandrabad road in Greater Noida. The accident involved a head-on collision between two motorcycles, followed by a speeding tractor running over the victims, police said.

According to police officials, Hiralal (25), a resident of Unchi Dankaur, was travelling with his sister-in-law Tulsi (36), her daughter Kumkum (12) and son Deva (10) on a motorcycle. As they approached Banarsi village, their bike collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The other bike was reportedly being driven by Gaurav, a resident of Junedpur.

The impact of the collision threw all individuals onto the main road. Moments later, an uncontrolled tractor arriving at high speed allegedly ran over three of them.

Hiralal, Tulsi, and Gaurav suffered critical crush injuries and died on the spot. The two children were badly injured and were immediately rushed to GIMS Hospital, Greater Noida, where they are undergoing treatment.

Dankaur police reached the site shortly after receiving information and shifted all the victims to the hospital. “The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Further action will be taken after completing preliminary investigation and recording statements of the families” said a senior police officer

Relatives of the deceased alleged that the tractor driver’s negligence led to the tragedy.