3 killed in suspected hit-and-run near Delhi’s Mukundpur Flyover

New Delhi: Three members of a family were killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident near the Mukundpur Flyover on Outer Ring Road shortly after midnight on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred around 12:05 am on September 29 and was reported through a PCR call to Jahangirpuri Police Station.

On reaching the spot, officers found that all three victims, travelling on a Splendor motorcycle, had died on the scene from

severe injuries.

The deceased were identified as Shahid (60), his son Faiz (28), and a minor, Hamza (12), all residents of North Gonda, Delhi. Initial findings suggest that an unidentified

vehicle rammed into their motorcycle before fleeing, though the sequence of events remains unconfirmed.

The victims’ bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The investigation faces hurdles due to the absence of CCTV cameras and eyewitnesses at the accident site. Police teams are scanning the wider stretch for available footage and are relying on forensic analysis and traffic recordings to establish leads.

A case has been registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rash driving and culpable homicide caused by negligence.

Authorities have intensified efforts to trace the vehicle and driver involved.