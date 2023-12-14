3 killed as bus driver falls sick and hits bikes in Greater Noida

Three persons were killed while one other was injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus hit two motorcycles at a flyover in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that the bus driver fell unconscious on the wheels after which the speeding bus hit the two motorcycles.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm in Mandi Shyam Nagar area of Dankaur. The deceased have been identified as Karan Singh (32), and Sushil Kumar, both natives of Bulandshahr and one other man who was yet to be identified by police.

Police said that the bus involved in the accident has been seized and taken into custody.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said that the UP roadways bus belongs to Bulandshahr depot. “The incident took place at the over bridge when the bus was moving to Dankaur from Bulandshahr. The bus driver suddenly fell sick and lost control of the bus and it hit two motorcycles on which four people were riding,” Kumar said.

“Two persons on the motorcycle died on the spot while the other two were rushed to the GIMS hospital where one more person died. The fourth victim is undergoing treatment,” Kumar added.

The officer further said that the bus driver has been taken into custody and the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. “Further investigations into the case are underway,” the ADCP said.

In another incident from Dankaur, three persons have been arrested by police for allegedly killing a motorist in a road accident and trying to hide the evidence.

On the night of December 3, a speeding dumper hit a motorcyclist killing him on the spot in the Dankaur area. The deceased was identified as Sohit Bhati, a resident of village Astoli in Greater Noida.

“The dumper driver Shreenivas Singh, along with his two associates Jitendra and Pushpendra allegedly took the dead man and his

motorcycle to a secluded location with the help of JCB machine and put his body in a Santro car to make it look like another road accident. Three persons have been arrested by police,” ADCP Kumar informed.