3 juveniles apprehended for raping 7-year-old girl

New delhi: Three boys aged 12 to 13 years have been apprehended for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area, an officer said on Monday.



The incident came to light after a PCR call was received on March 14 regarding the alleged rape of a minor by three boys in the locality, he said.

The girl, accompanied by her mother, was later brought to the police station while the three suspects were also brought in for questioning. In view of the sensitive nature of the case, a woman officer was associated with the inquiry, a senior police officer said.

The girl was subsequently taken to AIIMS for medical examination along with her mother and a woman constable. Doctors recorded history of sexual assault allegedly committed by the three juvenile between 12 and 13 years of age, he said. During preliminary inquiry, the girl told police that the three boys had taken her to a godown near her residence during the daytime on March 12 and March 13.

She alleged that the boys removed her undergarments and attempted to sexually assault her one by one, the officer said.

Based on her statement, a case was registered under sections 70 (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Police said all three minors were apprehended within hours of registration of the FIR. They are residents of Okhla area and come from economically weaker backgrounds. The accused juveniles have no previous criminal involvement, police said.