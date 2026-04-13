3 in cop net for ₹15L robbery

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested three men for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 15 lakh on the Dwarka Expressway and recovered Rs 11.96 lakh, officials said on Sunday.A PCR call about the incident near Delhi Apartments, Sector-22, was received on April 6 During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage, tracked mobile locations and used local inputs to identify the suspects.

Sandeep (29) was first arrested and led police to Santosh Mehto (29), who was nabbed from a hotel in Nangloi with Rs 10 lakh and a mobile phone bought

from the proceeds.