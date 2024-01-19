3 held over ruckus at toll plaza in Gr Noida

Noida: Three men were arrested Thursday for alleged vandalism and assault on workers at a toll plaza in Greater Noida, police officials said.



Purported videos of the incident which took place at the Luharli toll plaza around 2 pm also surfaced on social media.

According to police, the incident took place over the accused, who claimed to be locals, not being allowed to cross the barrier without paying the toll.

“The three men — Tarun Singh, Mohit Singh and Parvinder Singh — were at the toll plaza. They are all residents of Nagla Nainsukh village, under Dadri police station area. They claimed to be local residents and demanded exemption from paying toll,” a police official said.

“However, the toll plaza workers did not find them exempt from the toll and demanded that they make the payment as per rules. Soon an argument broke out which resulted in vandalism and assault on the workers,” the official said. Police said the local Dadri police station took note of a written complaint by the toll plaza management after which the trio was booked under CrPC section 151. The accused were later arrested and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police added.